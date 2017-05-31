Changelog:
BEEBEEP (Secure Lan Messanger)
BeeBEEP 3.0.8
- Chat messages are now saved on disconnection
- Fixed a bug in option "HideMainToolbar"
- Broadcast processes are now simplified and optimized (some options are now obsolete, see BEEHELP.txt)
- The file transferred via chat are now showed only in the right chat window
- Preserve last modification timestamp of the transferred files
- The message "User is writing" is now shown in the right chat window if it is visible
- "Signature" option added in beebeep.rc file
- "Open folder" link (shown after a file transferred) also highlight the selected file in the folder (only for windows and macosx)
- "UseOnlyTextEmoticons" option added in beebeep.rc file
- Fixed a bug on smart selection of the data folder (now if the application folder is not writeable, BeeBEEP save its data to UserAppData folder)
- Users can be sorted in ascending or descending order, by name, by status, by unread messages and by priority (default)
- A "new message notification" is shown also when a new file is received from a user
- Fixed a bug in emoticon parsing
- Hive protocol optimized
- Fixed a bug in opening url with diacritic characters in path
- Preset Messages
- Added option to read a "beegroups.ini" file (beta)
- Added option to set layout in RTL mode (beta)
