BeepBEEP

Version: 
4.0.0
Release date: 
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
Home: 
http://beebeep.sourceforge.net

Authors/Port authors:

BeeBEEP is a secure network chat.

You can talk and send files with all your friends inside a local area network such of an office, home or internet cafe without a server.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Program is distributed as 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd libqt4 zlib pthread
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver. 4.0.0 (31/05/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-4.0.0-eCS.7z
Ver. 3.0.9 (02/12/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.9-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.8 (11/11/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.8-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.7 (17/08/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.7-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.6b (25/05/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.6b-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.4 (05/02/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.4-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.3 (16/12/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.3-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.2 (18/11/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.2-os2.7z
Ver. 3.0.0 (28/10/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-3.0.0-os2.7z
Ver. 2.0.4 (08/10/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-2.0.4-os2.7z
Ver. 2.0.3 (17/09/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-2.0.3-os2.7z
Ver. 1.0.3 (01/08/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-1.0.3-os2.7z
Ver. 1.0.2 (08/07/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-1.0.2-os2.7z
Ver. 1.0.1 (05/07/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-1.0.1-os2.7z
Ver. 1.0.0 (28/05/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-1.0.0-os2.7z
Ver. 0.9.9 (03/05/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-0.9.9-os2.7z
Ver. 0.9.8 (20/03/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-0.9.8-os2.7z
Ver. 0.9.7 (10/02/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-0.9.7-os2.7z
Ver. 0.9.5 (25/11/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/Beebeep-0.9.5-os2.7z
Last updated: Thu, 01/06/2017 - 06:15

