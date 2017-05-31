Changelog: BEEBEEP (Secure Lan Messanger) BeeBEEP 3.0.8 - Chat messages are now saved on disconnection - Fixed a bug in option "HideMainToolbar" - Broadcast processes are now simplified and optimized (some options are now obsolete, see BEEHELP.txt) - The file transferred via chat are now showed only in the right chat window - Preserve last modification timestamp of the transferred files - The message "User is writing" is now shown in the right chat window if it is visible - "Signature" option added in beebeep.rc file - "Open folder" link (shown after a file transferred) also highlight the selected file in the folder (only for windows and macosx) - "UseOnlyTextEmoticons" option added in beebeep.rc file - Fixed a bug on smart selection of the data folder (now if the application folder is not writeable, BeeBEEP save its data to UserAppData folder) - Users can be sorted in ascending or descending order, by name, by status, by unread messages and by priority (default) - A "new message notification" is shown also when a new file is received from a user - Fixed a bug in emoticon parsing - Hive protocol optimized - Fixed a bug in opening url with diacritic characters in path - Preset Messages - Added option to read a "beegroups.ini" file (beta) - Added option to set layout in RTL mode (beta)