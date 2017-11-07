AiR-BOOT

Version: 
1.1.2
Release date: 
Tuesday, 7 November, 2017
Home: 
http://trac.netlabs.org/air-boot/wiki
http://www.bensbits.nl/

Authors/Port authors:

AiR-BOOT, a highly customizable boot-manager 100% in MBR: does not need any real space on harddisk! It is completely written in Assembler, and that's why it is so small in size, yet powerful enought to contain it's own SETUP together with a load of handy features!

Main features:

  • colored Boot-Menu;
  • completly integrated, Award-styled, menu-driven SETUP, including real help to every option;
  • very easy Installation/Repair via disc or CD-ROM;
  • configurable password protection;
  • intelligent partition handling: will not reset or act abnormal if partitions are moved, changed, etc.;
  • hiding partitions support;
  • floppy-boot;
  • finds (Stealth-)MBR and Bootrecord-Virii (and is able to remove most of them);
  • OS/2 LVM-aware;
  • OS/2/eCS logical booting;
  • SETABOOT for OS/2/eCS included (including support for XWorkplace);
  • includes Linux Boot-Commandline and automagically, but configurable root-partition.

Since 1.07 version, AiR-BOOT is the official eComStation bootmanager, instead of the old IBM Bootmanager, and it is included into OS/2 eComStation 2.1 Operating System release!

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Run airboot2. Same to deinstall. To use setboot function, copy setaboot.exe in path.

See below for download link(s).

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 1.1.2 (07/11/2017)
 https://github.com/rousseaux/netlabs.air-boot/releases/download/v1.1.2-RELEASE/AirBoot-v1.1.2-bin.zip
V. 1.1.0 (01/09/2016)
 http://bensbits.totalresults.nl/downloads/AiR-BOOT-v1.1.0-final.zip
Source (04/04/2013)
 http://trac.netlabs.org/air-boot/browser
V. 1.07 (14/04/2011)
 http://bensbits.totalresults.nl/downloads/AiR-BOOT-v1.07-final.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (Dutch) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_dt.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (English) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_us.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (French) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_fr.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (German) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_de.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (Italian) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_it.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (Russian) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_ru.zip
Ver. 1.0.0 (Swedish) (07/01/2003)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/release/AiR-BOOTv100_sw.zip
Ver. 0.93b (Russian) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_ru.zip
Ver. 0.94b (Dutch) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_dt.zip
Ver. 0.94b (English) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_us.zip
Ver. 0.94b (French) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_fr.zip
Ver. 0.94b (German) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_de.zip
Ver. 0.94b (Italian) (27/11/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_it.zip
Ver. 0.93b (Dutch) (21/09/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_dt.zip
Ver. 0.93b (English) (21/09/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv093b_us.zip
Ver. 0.93b (French) (21/09/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_fr.zip
Ver. 0.93b (German) (21/09/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_de.zip
Ver. 0.93b (Italian) (21/09/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/AiR-BOOTv094b_it.zip
Ver. 0.92b (Dutch) (02/08/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv092b_dt.zip
Ver. 0.92b (English) (02/08/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv092b_us.zip
Ver. 0.92b (French) (02/08/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv092b_fr.zip
Ver. 0.92b (German) (02/08/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv092b_de.zip
Ver. 0.92b (Italian) (02/08/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv092b_it.zip
Ver. 0.91b (Dutch) (17/05/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv091b_dt.zip
Ver. 0.91b (English) (17/05/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv091b_us.zip
Ver. 0.91b (French) (17/05/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv091b_fr.zip
Ver. 0.91b (German) (17/05/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv091b_de.zip
Ver. 0.91b (Italian) (17/05/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv091b_it.zip
Ver. 0.28b (Dutch) (26/04/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv028b_dt.zip
Ver. 0.28b (English) (26/04/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv028b_us.zip
Ver. 0.28b (French) (26/04/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv028b_fr.zip
Ver. 0.28b (German) (26/04/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv028b_de.zip
Ver. 0.28b (Italian) (26/04/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv028b_it.zip
Ver. 0.27b (29/01/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv027b.zip
Ver. 0.26b (12/01/2002)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv026b.zip
Ver. 0.25b (31/12/2001)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv025b.zip
Ver. 0.24b (26/12/2001)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv024b.zip
Ver. 0.23b (01/11/2001)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/air-boot/earlier/air-bootv023b.zip
Record updated last time on: Tue, 07/11/2017 - 14:01

