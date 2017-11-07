-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ÖÄÄ[ Side: 1 ]ÄÄ[ BETA VERSION Read Me ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
º º
º Hi, all beta-testers ! º
º º
º NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW º
º º
º AiR-BOOT has Windows NT support now. º
º º
º NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW º
º º
º I just wanted to thank you for your help in getting AiR-BOOT bug-free. º
º º
º Before you go checking this thing out, I want to recommend you to backup º
º your MBR or better your entire harddisc. It's not because I believe º
º AiR-BOOT will kill them, but backupping them sets you on the safe side. º
º º
º And please: Put your backup on a bootable disc and do not write that º
º backup to harddisc :-) º
º º
º If I ever release another non-public beta, you do not have to deinstall º
º AiR-BOOT. AiR-BOOT Setup (which will be put onto your disc) is able to º
º reinstall (after a virus) or update AiR-BOOT without touching the º
º configuration. º
º º
º If one of you is a trader, please do NOT share this program with others. º
º I know, it's cool and stuff, but it's BETA. When it's released, it will º
º get cardware for non-commercial use, so you don't HAVE to trade it. º
º º
º Another IMPORTANT message: º
º ============================ º
º AiR-BOOT *will* overwrite any harddrive LBA drivers (like EZ-Drive) on º
º your primary harddisc. Do NOT install AiR-BOOT, if you have such drivers º
º drivers installed. º
º º
º Okay, I hope everything will work. º
º º
º Martin Kiewitz º
º º
º P.S.: If you like this viewer, press F2 :-) If you don't like the F/X, º
º press F2 again. If you want help, press F1. º
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ÖÄÄ[ Side: 2 ]ÄÄ[ Instructions ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
The base-installation can only be done using DOS or a DOS-Box. If you got
Unix/Linux, you have to boot from a DOS disc. Note: You will never need to
boot ugly DOS again :)
First of all, you need a blank, formatted disc. AiR-BOOT will destroy its
contents entirely, so be sure its one you will not need. Insert this disc
into drive A:. Now start AIRBSET.EXE of this archive.
Before booting from this disk, you have to modify 2 things in your CMOS.
If you do not know, what this is, contact someone who knows.
First, deactivate: 'Virus Warning'. This is important, because AiR-BOOT
wants to write itself to the boot-sector and this would be seen as a viral
behaviour.
Second, select 'boot sequence' to something where A: is the first entry of.
Okay, now save this to your CMOS and boot from disk.
Attention: Your original MBR will *not* be safed.
If all worked fine, you will have to press ENTER. AiR-BOOT will be started
(without a reboot) and the SETUP will be entered automatically. You may
change options, change partitions or what else. Now select SAVE&EXIT SETUP.
You may reboot now and reset your CMOS 'boot sequence' setting. Set it to
something, where C: is in front, so AiR-BOOT will be loaded everytime.
Note: Do not reactivate 'Virus Protection'. AiR-BOOT got a better protection
and it will not allow MBR writes, too. If you activate it, you will be
warned on EVERY boot for a 'virus'.
After this, press F10 or select 'EXIT & SAVE CONFIGURATION', all should
work fine, and you should see the boot-menu for the first time.
Hint: To enter the SETUP the next time, press the 'Strg' and 'Alt'-key
together, while booting. If you selected 'Password protection for
SETUP', you will be asked for it. If you forget your password, you
have to reboot using a disc and erase the whole first track of
your harddisc (Cylinder 0, Head 0) and reinstall AiR-BOOT.
Attention: When erasing, do not overwrite your MBR partition data !
Okay, all should work now and you have a virus protected system featuring
AiR-BOOT.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
- READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS -
---------------------------------------------------------------------
This is IMPORTANT. If you want to install ANY new operating system(s) to
your computer, don't wonder, if AiR-BOOT doesn't show up anymore.
This is because MICROSOFT thinks it could monopolize your system and
nothing else but their OS should be on your computer.
If you want to use Linux, do NOT install LILO. LILO is crap. I said hda5
and it wrote to hda3. And it's NOT compatible with OpenDOS. (LILO sucks
this way). And LILO is much too complicated to install.
After installing your favourite OS (or Windows, if you want to), reboot
from your AiR-BOOT disc (or CD) and it will reinstall itself automatically.
Sometimes it will say something about 'probably virus infection'. You may
ignore that normally. All options should be preserved, so you won't have
to backup anything. Your new OS should be detected automatically and you
should be able to boot, without going to AiR-BOOT SETUP.
The following OS do NOT overwrite AiR-BOOT, so you do not have to restore:
OpenDOS 7.02 (from Caldera)
Novell DOS
DR-DOS
MS-DOS (till 6.22)
OS/2 Warp3/Warp4/E-Business - Do not select BootManager!
Windows 3.11 (this is not an OS!)
Unix
Linux - Do not select/install LILO!
The following will overwrite:
Windows NT
The following will TRY to overwrite, but MBR Protection can handle them:
Windows 95
Windows 98
---------------------------------------------------------------------
- READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS -
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Define Master/Boot Password:
==============================
AiR-BOOT allows you the use of 2 passwords. The master password will
allow any action, the boot password will only allow booting the system.
They are sort of the same as in CMOS: Master/User Password.
Timed Boot:
=============
AiR-BOOT has a Timed Boot feature. This is good for computers, which
could accidentally reboot themselves, but have to be protected somehow.
BOOT FROM LAST IF TIMED: Boots from last booted partition, if Timed Boot
occurs.
REMEMBER LAST BOOT: Saves the last booted partition. If not selected,
AiR-BOOT will use the default partition as last
partition.
REMEMBER TIMED BOOT: Saves the last booted partition on timed boots.
Likely the same as Remember Last Boot.
Include Floppy Drive:
=======================
AiR-BOOT allows you to boot from floppy drive, if you wish to.
Using this option, perhaps you will never have to enter CMOS anymore.
For security reasons, this option should be deactivated most of the time.
MBR Protection:
=================
AiR-BOOT let's you protect your MBR. This feature will be useful under
16-Bit OS only and on some cruel situations. AiR-BOOT will install a
little resident code, which will prevent any writes to your MBR.
There is another option for this function called 'Ignore MBR Writes'.
Normally AiR-BOOT will crash your system, if a write to your MBR wants
to be performed. This option will just ignore the write and report
'All fine' to the caller.
For more explanation: I had the following case on some computer using
Windows 95. After some time Win95 corrupted the MBR, so we had to restore
it everytime. The supporting person had the idea of activating AiR-BOOTs
'Virus Warning', so Win95 did not override it anymore. BUT on EVERY boot
this warning occured, that's stupid. So I included this option. Now it's
booting normally. Win95 however reports 'Error on IDE-drive' and runs
in compatibility mode only. Anyway: It runs perfectly now.
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ÖÄÄ[ Seite: 5 ]ÄÄ[ History ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
º Version ³ Releasedate ³ Status ³ Changes º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º 0.20b ³ 15 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [+] Basic NON-PUBLIC BETA º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º 0.201b³ 16 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [-] Fixed handling of harddiscs with less º
º ³ ³ ³ than 63 sectors/track. (Thnx Hex1753) º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] LINUXIMG was not included in last rel º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] Additional documentation º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º 0.21b ³ 30 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ Tomorrow is Premiere World Premiere day! º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] AiR-BOOT works on 62 sectors/track º
º ³ ³ ³ [-] Linux Root Partition Setup Crash º
º ³ ³ ³ [-] Fixed a bug, when boot-menu disabled º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] Changed 'broken-partition' algo º
º ³ ³ ³ [-] Fixed bug, which prevented OpenDOS º
º ³ ³ ³ from booting using MBR Protection º
º ³ ³ ³ Thanx to Hex1753 for the following: º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] Makes sounds, when boot-menu disabled º
º ³ ³ ³ Thanx to Mike Reichel for the following: º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] Timed Boot Key Handling setup feature º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] BIOS POST Message via TAB key º
º ³ ³ ³ [+] Corrected (some) partitions booting º
º ³ ³ ³ (was just undocumented, should be º
º ³ ³ ³ filled out by boot-record writer) º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º 0.22b ³ 8 Okt 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [-] Corrected special partition booting º
º ³ ³ ³ Hacked theory was not 100% correct º
º ³ ³ ³ cause of that most partitions did not º
º ³ ³ ³ boot anymore :-( º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º [BETA] úúúúúú Internal Beta-Version ³ [WARP] úúúúúúúúúúúú Official Release º
º [REG] úúúúúúúúúú Registered Version ³ [iNST] úúúúúúúúúúúúú iNSTALL and Co. º
ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº
º Technial Problems ? º
º º
º By Phone: (+49) 7531/917484 (germany!) º
º º
º By E-Mail: air-boot@vision.fido.de º
º º
º Via FidoNet: 2:246/8777 º
º º
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ÖÄÄ[ Seite: 6 ]ÄÄ[ Questions & Answers ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ·
Q: What's that stuff about Linux boot-support all about ?
A: AiR-BOOT is able to boot Linux. Not the way most other boot-loaders do it.
It needs a Linux-Image partition (type 8Ah) with the kernel image in it.
AiR-BOOT supports normal zimage and big images, as well. It supports the
Linux kernel command line and auto-recognizes root. You may change root
anytime you wish using AiR-BOOT SETUP. (You will be given option only
to partitions, which COULD be root, LILO lets you define any partition as
root. Kinda crappy). And you will choose root using the partition name and
not any confusing (and changing) /dev/hda1 things.
To get those things going, simply add a partition '8Ah' with a minimum of
1 MB (if there is not enough space left, simply resize your swap partition)
and run LINUXIMG (in a DOS-environment) in a directory, which contains your
"zimage" kernel file. This will do it.
When this is done, 'Root Partition' and 'Linux Command Line' will be
available in AiR-BOOT SETUP.
BETA: This does not work (yet) on Non-BigZimages ! Don't try it, because
there is no support.
Q: Fine program, but what do I get for registration ?
A: We would loved to release a unrestricted version, but no one would register
it, so we thought of some things. First of all, Password Protection is
not available in unregistered version. This was supposed to be not
important for test purposes. You can not boot from floppy via AiR-BOOT, too.
But that's it. Okay, there is a timer, but this will occur after TWO months
testing. Registration fee is 20$, so don't complain. This is fair.
And do not try to hack, all registered features are NOT implemented in
the shareware version.
Q: I would really love to register, but there is just this plain english-
version and I live in xxxxx, so I do not speak native english.
A: Okay, as time passes, more translated AiR-BOOT versions will get released.
All we need is a good translator. He will get a registered version FREE.
If you are interested in, contact us using 'air-boot@vision.fido.de'.
AiR-BOOT shareware archives are named after this scheme: 'AIRBvvvl.ZIP'
'AIRB134U.ZIP' would tell you: AiR-BOOT v1.34, US-version. So this would
be the english version. As example: G would mean German. You can look for
the FILE_ID.DIZ, too.
Please Note: AiR-BOOT shareware will be released using a PGP-signature.
You can get our public key via robot under 'PGP@vision.fido.de'
If this signature fails, do NOT install it on your system. It
may be a hack. And of course: We will never ship our key
within this package. If it's there, delete the whole thing.
Q: I am a representative of a bios manufacturer and we would like to implement
AiR-BOOT in our BIOS.
A: This would be great, we are looking for something like this, so AiR-BOOT
could be pre-executed from BIOS, so no WinNT-install could kill it. Please
contact us. (We have coded AiR-BOOT in a way, so this would be possible.
We would need about 512 byte code space in your BIOS).
AiR-BOOT would need to be installed to the harddisc anyway, but the layer
0 code would be in BIOS, so AiR-BOOT would get the first pick on the
harddisc and could check for virus etc.
Q: I am a representative of a OS building software company. We would like to
implement your AiR-BOOT, too.
A: If you are Microsoft, don't bother us. We will never sign a contract with
you. Sorry. This is because most of us do not like your way of marketing/
support/coding/attitude.
All other companys: We could talk about bundled versions.
But please note: We will NEVER modify AiR-BOOT in a way, where it will be
dependent on the OS installed. AiR-BOOT was coded because
of totally indepence from any OS. So OEM versions would
boot other operating systems, too.
Q: I used another harddisc on my computer, all went okay, but a friend needed
the drive again, so I removed it. Now he is not able to boot anymore.
What shall I do ?
A: That's a problem with the partition table. Some systems need to be the
only "bootable" partition, so AiR-BOOT removes those flags on ANY partition
BUT the one that was booted on.
To be able to boot, you have to reget the harddisc, boot from the partition
your friend wants to boot from, switch your computer off, remove the
harddisc and you are done.
Please Note: If your friend would use AiR-BOOT, this problem would not
occur. If he does have only one partition that is bootable and
does not want the menu, he can switch it off. AiR-BOOT will
use its definable default partition automatically.
Q: What's this about the virus protection about ? There are 4 options. One
named 'MBR Protection', one 'Virus Detection', another 'Stealth Detection'
and the last one 'VIBR Detection'.
A: Well, the normal Virus Protection will detect any non-stealth MBR viruses,
which give control back to AiR-BOOT. If AiR-BOOT Copyright should show
not up, you should insert the AiR-BOOT disk and restore the MBR.
Stealth Virus are more difficult, because they hide theirself. We got a
little idea about how to detect them. This will work 99.9% on all of them.
VIBR stands for 'Virus-In-Boot-Record', which does NOT mean the MBR.
This option will check the boot record, which is to be booted AFTER
AiR-BOOT. This test is somewhat nasty, so it may be that it reports a false
virus. If it reports a virus, it will not allow you to boot this partition.
The system will simply stop. You have to reinstall the boot-record or use
a virus removing program.
Virus Pre-Protection is likely the same as 'Virus Protection' in your CMOS.
It will capture INT 13h (Harddisc I/O) and look for any writes to
Cylinder 0 and Head 0. This will be regarded as a viral act and will be
aborted. The computer will stop and you will see a corresponding message.
This option could be incompatible to a third company program, like the
option 'Virus Protection' in CMOS is incompatible to AiR-BOOT.
Why did we define those 4 options and not just one ?
Because all of them could be somehow incompatible with some OS, but you
should not be forced to use all or none of them. The normal Virus Detection
should always work, Stealth virus could fail, if the BIOS does some crap
(you never know). VIBR could report false alarms, so you would not be able
to boot from such partition. Virus-PreProtection will be incompatible to
all Protected Mode OS (we suppose).
Please note: You may turn off 'VIBR-Detection' for any partition. Simply
reset the V-Flag on the partition, where VIBR-Detection should
not be used. If you disable it entirely, it will not do
anything on any boot-record.
Q: Hey, why did you code this stupid type of shit. 'NT BOOT'/'OS/2 BOOTMAN' or
LILO is sooooo cool. (Please shoot me)
A: Yeah, sure. Let me say something about those things.
NT BOOT is crap. 100 KBytes for a BOOTMANAGER ? Are you nuts ? And it
definitly needs Windows NT installed. (or a FAT partition?!)
OS/2 BOOTMAN needs a primary partition, so just 3 are left.
LILO is stupid. First it can not boot Linux, if Linux resides not on the
first harddisc. It can not run Linux, when the kernel is beyond the 8 GB
limit (Sorry, but the guys who did LILO can not code). And it's really
'complicated' to install. And it has to be adjusted, if you add new
partitions to your harddrive. etc. etc. etc.
Most other bootmanager have some problems selecting the correct os, so cool
things like Interactive Unix do NOT work with them.
AiR-BOOT handles them all.
You insert a new harddrive...AiR-BOOT shows the new partitions.
You remove the harddrive...AiR-BOOT does not display them anymore.
You add a new partition...AiR-BOOT boots anything correctly, just like
normal. You do not have to configure anything.
You have Linux on a partition, which is beyond 8 GB...AiR-BOOT runs the
kernel correctly. (you have to install the kernel to a partition '8Ah').
You boot from a disc with a virus on it...AiR-BOOT will detect it and
remove it automatically.
Show me just one Bootmanager, which handles those cases.
By the way: If you add a new partition to a drive containing Linux, LILO
will not find the root partition anymore (haha, nice try).
That's your "premier" boot-manager. phew. AiR-BOOT will find
it (normally) automatically on-the-fly and boot it like normal.
LILO can not boot a Linux Partition above 8 GB. AiR-BOOT can.
Q: Ohhh man, what do you got against LILO. It's soooo good.
A: Well, I had nothing against it, till it nearly erased my projects partition.
I said hda5 and it wrote to hda3. Funny thing. After that I thought I was
too dumb and looked in the configuration. It was hda5. And LILO is not
compatible to OpenDOS. It wrote some crap to the boot-sector and OpenDOS
showed me a corrupted file system. Perhaps it's the failure of OpenDOS, but
the hda3/5 bug is not.
During AiR-BOOT alpha testing, it NEVER corrupted any partition table. The
only problems were crashs, so I had to restore the old MBR.
During AiR-BOOT beta testing, it overwrote a MBR once. I never knew why,
but I think of a wrong compilation. This case happened to a friend of
mine. I restored his MBR and discovered that a Win32-EXE file header was
in Sector 2 of the MBR. Get your mind up :-)
During late beta testing, it never got any problems. And if there were
any, I just inserted the AiR-BOOT disc and wups, the problem was gone.
(by the way: that's the way I noticed that Partition Magic 3.x overwrites
some sectors in the MBR).
Q: Are you crazy ? So much options, no one will ever need this crap. Just for
a silly MBR, guess you're idiots.
A: Okay, well, perhaps there are too much options, and perhaps it's crap. We
believe many users will have different options, so they are good as they
are. Too much options would be, if the program is too slow or handling is
too difficult, but not in AiR-BOOT. It's tiny in size, easy to setup...just
like your BIOS. We have included REAL on-line help, too. Not the way in
most BIOSes. We included fancy things, like color menus...look on BIOSes
from 1989. They were really ugly. Colored menus are somewhat cool.
But we know, you are the one with WindowsNT, which thinks it's the best OS
in the world. You never tried OS/2, nor Unix/Linux. You want a GUI, but
you hate those silly text-colord-windows. Guess what, who is crazy ?
Q: I believe you have copied the text of your boot-menu from DocsBoot.
A: You are right. DocsBoot is cool, but you have to setup using a DOS-exe. This
ain't possible under Unix/Linux, nor under WinNT or OS/2. So it's not this
good. Because of this reason (We used DocsBoot here before), we have done
AiR-BOOT. And we can be part of proud of it. The author wanted to code a
boot-partition, but this project stopped somehow (lack of registrations?).
DocsBoot did not have a colored boot-menu either.
Boot-Partitions are silly (imho) because they eat up one primary partition.
AiR-BOOT fits into the MBR without any problems, so it's possible without
such partition. Another idea would be a dynamic first-partition. This means
the boot-manager has a big partition table and it copies the current boot-
partition to the first-partition table. This would be possible but is hard
to test and much can go wrong. Perhaps this will be included in an upcoming
release ?! :)
Q: Why did you force the user to have 62 sectors per track on his harddisc.
I looked at your code-image and it's using not half of it.
A: We did a more 'compressed' version (31 sectors required) before, but we
discovered that this was stupid. A stealth-virus killed part of the
configuration, so the user would have to re-setup AiR-BOOT entirely. Now
we save the configuration at a different point. Most viruses should not
kill the configuration. Note: The AiR-BOOT disc is able to repair AiR-BOOT
code *alone*, so you won't have to re-setup AiR-BOOT.
Just insert the AiR-BOOT disc, if you have problems starting your computer.
It will search&repair all missing parts of AiR-BOOT.
Q: By the way, your SETUP looks much as my Award BIOS SETUP.
A: Well, :] nope, we modified most of its design. The menu-locations were done
good, same goes for the colors, so we used them too (Most users would not
like to have 2 different setups). But window design, window drawing speed
and optimization are a little bit different under AiR-BOOT <g>.
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½
