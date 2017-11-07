------------------------------------------------------------------------------- === Extracted by AiR-ViEW === === Copyright by AiR ON-Line Software [1997] === === Coded by Martin Kiewitz aka The Last Crusader -(TLC)- === ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÖÄÄ[ Side: 1 ]ÄÄ[ BETA VERSION Read Me ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· º º º Hi, all beta-testers ! º º º º NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW º º º º AiR-BOOT has Windows NT support now. º º º º NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW ! NEW º º º º I just wanted to thank you for your help in getting AiR-BOOT bug-free. º º º º Before you go checking this thing out, I want to recommend you to backup º º your MBR or better your entire harddisc. It's not because I believe º º AiR-BOOT will kill them, but backupping them sets you on the safe side. º º º º And please: Put your backup on a bootable disc and do not write that º º backup to harddisc :-) º º º º If I ever release another non-public beta, you do not have to deinstall º º AiR-BOOT. AiR-BOOT Setup (which will be put onto your disc) is able to º º reinstall (after a virus) or update AiR-BOOT without touching the º º configuration. º º º º If one of you is a trader, please do NOT share this program with others. º º I know, it's cool and stuff, but it's BETA. When it's released, it will º º get cardware for non-commercial use, so you don't HAVE to trade it. º º º º Another IMPORTANT message: º º ============================ º º AiR-BOOT *will* overwrite any harddrive LBA drivers (like EZ-Drive) on º º your primary harddisc. Do NOT install AiR-BOOT, if you have such drivers º º drivers installed. º º º º Okay, I hope everything will work. º º º º Martin Kiewitz º º º º P.S.: If you like this viewer, press F2 :-) If you don't like the F/X, º º press F2 again. If you want help, press F1. º ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- === Extracted by AiR-ViEW === === Copyright by AiR ON-Line Software [1997] === === Coded by Martin Kiewitz aka The Last Crusader -(TLC)- === ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÖÄÄ[ Side: 2 ]ÄÄ[ Instructions ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· The base-installation can only be done using DOS or a DOS-Box. If you got Unix/Linux, you have to boot from a DOS disc. Note: You will never need to boot ugly DOS again :) First of all, you need a blank, formatted disc. AiR-BOOT will destroy its contents entirely, so be sure its one you will not need. Insert this disc into drive A:. Now start AIRBSET.EXE of this archive. Before booting from this disk, you have to modify 2 things in your CMOS. If you do not know, what this is, contact someone who knows. First, deactivate: 'Virus Warning'. This is important, because AiR-BOOT wants to write itself to the boot-sector and this would be seen as a viral behaviour. Second, select 'boot sequence' to something where A: is the first entry of. Okay, now save this to your CMOS and boot from disk. Attention: Your original MBR will *not* be safed. If all worked fine, you will have to press ENTER. AiR-BOOT will be started (without a reboot) and the SETUP will be entered automatically. You may change options, change partitions or what else. Now select SAVE&EXIT SETUP. You may reboot now and reset your CMOS 'boot sequence' setting. Set it to something, where C: is in front, so AiR-BOOT will be loaded everytime. Note: Do not reactivate 'Virus Protection'. AiR-BOOT got a better protection and it will not allow MBR writes, too. If you activate it, you will be warned on EVERY boot for a 'virus'. After this, press F10 or select 'EXIT & SAVE CONFIGURATION', all should work fine, and you should see the boot-menu for the first time. Hint: To enter the SETUP the next time, press the 'Strg' and 'Alt'-key together, while booting. If you selected 'Password protection for SETUP', you will be asked for it. If you forget your password, you have to reboot using a disc and erase the whole first track of your harddisc (Cylinder 0, Head 0) and reinstall AiR-BOOT. Attention: When erasing, do not overwrite your MBR partition data ! Okay, all should work now and you have a virus protected system featuring AiR-BOOT. --------------------------------------------------------------------- - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - --------------------------------------------------------------------- This is IMPORTANT. If you want to install ANY new operating system(s) to your computer, don't wonder, if AiR-BOOT doesn't show up anymore. This is because MICROSOFT thinks it could monopolize your system and nothing else but their OS should be on your computer. If you want to use Linux, do NOT install LILO. LILO is crap. I said hda5 and it wrote to hda3. And it's NOT compatible with OpenDOS. (LILO sucks this way). And LILO is much too complicated to install. After installing your favourite OS (or Windows, if you want to), reboot from your AiR-BOOT disc (or CD) and it will reinstall itself automatically. Sometimes it will say something about 'probably virus infection'. You may ignore that normally. All options should be preserved, so you won't have to backup anything. Your new OS should be detected automatically and you should be able to boot, without going to AiR-BOOT SETUP. The following OS do NOT overwrite AiR-BOOT, so you do not have to restore: OpenDOS 7.02 (from Caldera) Novell DOS DR-DOS MS-DOS (till 6.22) OS/2 Warp3/Warp4/E-Business - Do not select BootManager! Windows 3.11 (this is not an OS!) Unix Linux - Do not select/install LILO! The following will overwrite: Windows NT The following will TRY to overwrite, but MBR Protection can handle them: Windows 95 Windows 98 --------------------------------------------------------------------- - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - READTHIS - --------------------------------------------------------------------- Define Master/Boot Password: ============================== AiR-BOOT allows you the use of 2 passwords. The master password will allow any action, the boot password will only allow booting the system. They are sort of the same as in CMOS: Master/User Password. Timed Boot: ============= AiR-BOOT has a Timed Boot feature. This is good for computers, which could accidentally reboot themselves, but have to be protected somehow. BOOT FROM LAST IF TIMED: Boots from last booted partition, if Timed Boot occurs. REMEMBER LAST BOOT: Saves the last booted partition. If not selected, AiR-BOOT will use the default partition as last partition. REMEMBER TIMED BOOT: Saves the last booted partition on timed boots. Likely the same as Remember Last Boot. Include Floppy Drive: ======================= AiR-BOOT allows you to boot from floppy drive, if you wish to. Using this option, perhaps you will never have to enter CMOS anymore. For security reasons, this option should be deactivated most of the time. MBR Protection: ================= AiR-BOOT let's you protect your MBR. This feature will be useful under 16-Bit OS only and on some cruel situations. AiR-BOOT will install a little resident code, which will prevent any writes to your MBR. There is another option for this function called 'Ignore MBR Writes'. Normally AiR-BOOT will crash your system, if a write to your MBR wants to be performed. This option will just ignore the write and report 'All fine' to the caller. For more explanation: I had the following case on some computer using Windows 95. After some time Win95 corrupted the MBR, so we had to restore it everytime. The supporting person had the idea of activating AiR-BOOTs 'Virus Warning', so Win95 did not override it anymore. BUT on EVERY boot this warning occured, that's stupid. So I included this option. Now it's booting normally. Win95 however reports 'Error on IDE-drive' and runs in compatibility mode only. Anyway: It runs perfectly now. ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- === Extracted by AiR-ViEW === === Copyright by AiR ON-Line Software [1997] === === Coded by Martin Kiewitz aka The Last Crusader -(TLC)- === ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÖÄÄ[ Seite: 5 ]ÄÄ[ History ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· º Version ³ Releasedate ³ Status ³ Changes º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º 0.20b ³ 15 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [+] Basic NON-PUBLIC BETA º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º 0.201b³ 16 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [-] Fixed handling of harddiscs with less º º ³ ³ ³ than 63 sectors/track. (Thnx Hex1753) º º ³ ³ ³ [+] LINUXIMG was not included in last rel º º ³ ³ ³ [+] Additional documentation º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º 0.21b ³ 30 Sep 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ Tomorrow is Premiere World Premiere day! º º ³ ³ ³ [+] AiR-BOOT works on 62 sectors/track º º ³ ³ ³ [-] Linux Root Partition Setup Crash º º ³ ³ ³ [-] Fixed a bug, when boot-menu disabled º º ³ ³ ³ [+] Changed 'broken-partition' algo º º ³ ³ ³ [-] Fixed bug, which prevented OpenDOS º º ³ ³ ³ from booting using MBR Protection º º ³ ³ ³ Thanx to Hex1753 for the following: º º ³ ³ ³ [+] Makes sounds, when boot-menu disabled º º ³ ³ ³ Thanx to Mike Reichel for the following: º º ³ ³ ³ [+] Timed Boot Key Handling setup feature º º ³ ³ ³ [+] BIOS POST Message via TAB key º º ³ ³ ³ [+] Corrected (some) partitions booting º º ³ ³ ³ (was just undocumented, should be º º ³ ³ ³ filled out by boot-record writer) º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ³ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º 0.22b ³ 8 Okt 1999 ³ [BETA] ³ [-] Corrected special partition booting º º ³ ³ ³ Hacked theory was not 100% correct º º ³ ³ ³ cause of that most partitions did not º º ³ ³ ³ boot anymore :-( º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º [BETA] úúúúúú Internal Beta-Version ³ [WARP] úúúúúúúúúúúú Official Release º º [REG] úúúúúúúúúú Registered Version ³ [iNST] úúúúúúúúúúúúú iNSTALL and Co. º ºÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÁÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄº º Technial Problems ? º º º º By Phone: (+49) 7531/917484 (germany!) º º º º By E-Mail: air-boot@vision.fido.de º º º º Via FidoNet: 2:246/8777 º º º ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- === Extracted by AiR-ViEW === === Copyright by AiR ON-Line Software [1997] === === Coded by Martin Kiewitz aka The Last Crusader -(TLC)- === ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ÖÄÄ[ Seite: 6 ]ÄÄ[ Questions & Answers ]ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· ÖÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ· Q: What's that stuff about Linux boot-support all about ? A: AiR-BOOT is able to boot Linux. Not the way most other boot-loaders do it. It needs a Linux-Image partition (type 8Ah) with the kernel image in it. AiR-BOOT supports normal zimage and big images, as well. It supports the Linux kernel command line and auto-recognizes root. You may change root anytime you wish using AiR-BOOT SETUP. (You will be given option only to partitions, which COULD be root, LILO lets you define any partition as root. Kinda crappy). And you will choose root using the partition name and not any confusing (and changing) /dev/hda1 things. To get those things going, simply add a partition '8Ah' with a minimum of 1 MB (if there is not enough space left, simply resize your swap partition) and run LINUXIMG (in a DOS-environment) in a directory, which contains your "zimage" kernel file. This will do it. When this is done, 'Root Partition' and 'Linux Command Line' will be available in AiR-BOOT SETUP. BETA: This does not work (yet) on Non-BigZimages ! Don't try it, because there is no support. Q: Fine program, but what do I get for registration ? A: We would loved to release a unrestricted version, but no one would register it, so we thought of some things. First of all, Password Protection is not available in unregistered version. This was supposed to be not important for test purposes. You can not boot from floppy via AiR-BOOT, too. But that's it. Okay, there is a timer, but this will occur after TWO months testing. Registration fee is 20$, so don't complain. This is fair. And do not try to hack, all registered features are NOT implemented in the shareware version. Q: I would really love to register, but there is just this plain english- version and I live in xxxxx, so I do not speak native english. A: Okay, as time passes, more translated AiR-BOOT versions will get released. All we need is a good translator. He will get a registered version FREE. If you are interested in, contact us using 'air-boot@vision.fido.de'. AiR-BOOT shareware archives are named after this scheme: 'AIRBvvvl.ZIP' 'AIRB134U.ZIP' would tell you: AiR-BOOT v1.34, US-version. So this would be the english version. As example: G would mean German. You can look for the FILE_ID.DIZ, too. Please Note: AiR-BOOT shareware will be released using a PGP-signature. You can get our public key via robot under 'PGP@vision.fido.de' If this signature fails, do NOT install it on your system. It may be a hack. And of course: We will never ship our key within this package. If it's there, delete the whole thing. Q: I am a representative of a bios manufacturer and we would like to implement AiR-BOOT in our BIOS. A: This would be great, we are looking for something like this, so AiR-BOOT could be pre-executed from BIOS, so no WinNT-install could kill it. Please contact us. (We have coded AiR-BOOT in a way, so this would be possible. We would need about 512 byte code space in your BIOS). AiR-BOOT would need to be installed to the harddisc anyway, but the layer 0 code would be in BIOS, so AiR-BOOT would get the first pick on the harddisc and could check for virus etc. Q: I am a representative of a OS building software company. We would like to implement your AiR-BOOT, too. A: If you are Microsoft, don't bother us. We will never sign a contract with you. Sorry. This is because most of us do not like your way of marketing/ support/coding/attitude. All other companys: We could talk about bundled versions. But please note: We will NEVER modify AiR-BOOT in a way, where it will be dependent on the OS installed. AiR-BOOT was coded because of totally indepence from any OS. So OEM versions would boot other operating systems, too. Q: I used another harddisc on my computer, all went okay, but a friend needed the drive again, so I removed it. Now he is not able to boot anymore. What shall I do ? A: That's a problem with the partition table. Some systems need to be the only "bootable" partition, so AiR-BOOT removes those flags on ANY partition BUT the one that was booted on. To be able to boot, you have to reget the harddisc, boot from the partition your friend wants to boot from, switch your computer off, remove the harddisc and you are done. Please Note: If your friend would use AiR-BOOT, this problem would not occur. If he does have only one partition that is bootable and does not want the menu, he can switch it off. AiR-BOOT will use its definable default partition automatically. Q: What's this about the virus protection about ? There are 4 options. One named 'MBR Protection', one 'Virus Detection', another 'Stealth Detection' and the last one 'VIBR Detection'. A: Well, the normal Virus Protection will detect any non-stealth MBR viruses, which give control back to AiR-BOOT. If AiR-BOOT Copyright should show not up, you should insert the AiR-BOOT disk and restore the MBR. Stealth Virus are more difficult, because they hide theirself. We got a little idea about how to detect them. This will work 99.9% on all of them. VIBR stands for 'Virus-In-Boot-Record', which does NOT mean the MBR. This option will check the boot record, which is to be booted AFTER AiR-BOOT. This test is somewhat nasty, so it may be that it reports a false virus. If it reports a virus, it will not allow you to boot this partition. The system will simply stop. You have to reinstall the boot-record or use a virus removing program. Virus Pre-Protection is likely the same as 'Virus Protection' in your CMOS. It will capture INT 13h (Harddisc I/O) and look for any writes to Cylinder 0 and Head 0. This will be regarded as a viral act and will be aborted. The computer will stop and you will see a corresponding message. This option could be incompatible to a third company program, like the option 'Virus Protection' in CMOS is incompatible to AiR-BOOT. Why did we define those 4 options and not just one ? Because all of them could be somehow incompatible with some OS, but you should not be forced to use all or none of them. The normal Virus Detection should always work, Stealth virus could fail, if the BIOS does some crap (you never know). VIBR could report false alarms, so you would not be able to boot from such partition. Virus-PreProtection will be incompatible to all Protected Mode OS (we suppose). Please note: You may turn off 'VIBR-Detection' for any partition. Simply reset the V-Flag on the partition, where VIBR-Detection should not be used. If you disable it entirely, it will not do anything on any boot-record. Q: Hey, why did you code this stupid type of shit. 'NT BOOT'/'OS/2 BOOTMAN' or LILO is sooooo cool. (Please shoot me) A: Yeah, sure. Let me say something about those things. NT BOOT is crap. 100 KBytes for a BOOTMANAGER ? Are you nuts ? And it definitly needs Windows NT installed. (or a FAT partition?!) OS/2 BOOTMAN needs a primary partition, so just 3 are left. LILO is stupid. First it can not boot Linux, if Linux resides not on the first harddisc. It can not run Linux, when the kernel is beyond the 8 GB limit (Sorry, but the guys who did LILO can not code). And it's really 'complicated' to install. And it has to be adjusted, if you add new partitions to your harddrive. etc. etc. etc. Most other bootmanager have some problems selecting the correct os, so cool things like Interactive Unix do NOT work with them. AiR-BOOT handles them all. You insert a new harddrive...AiR-BOOT shows the new partitions. You remove the harddrive...AiR-BOOT does not display them anymore. You add a new partition...AiR-BOOT boots anything correctly, just like normal. You do not have to configure anything. You have Linux on a partition, which is beyond 8 GB...AiR-BOOT runs the kernel correctly. (you have to install the kernel to a partition '8Ah'). You boot from a disc with a virus on it...AiR-BOOT will detect it and remove it automatically. Show me just one Bootmanager, which handles those cases. By the way: If you add a new partition to a drive containing Linux, LILO will not find the root partition anymore (haha, nice try). That's your "premier" boot-manager. phew. AiR-BOOT will find it (normally) automatically on-the-fly and boot it like normal. LILO can not boot a Linux Partition above 8 GB. AiR-BOOT can. Q: Ohhh man, what do you got against LILO. It's soooo good. A: Well, I had nothing against it, till it nearly erased my projects partition. I said hda5 and it wrote to hda3. Funny thing. After that I thought I was too dumb and looked in the configuration. It was hda5. And LILO is not compatible to OpenDOS. It wrote some crap to the boot-sector and OpenDOS showed me a corrupted file system. Perhaps it's the failure of OpenDOS, but the hda3/5 bug is not. During AiR-BOOT alpha testing, it NEVER corrupted any partition table. The only problems were crashs, so I had to restore the old MBR. During AiR-BOOT beta testing, it overwrote a MBR once. I never knew why, but I think of a wrong compilation. This case happened to a friend of mine. I restored his MBR and discovered that a Win32-EXE file header was in Sector 2 of the MBR. Get your mind up :-) During late beta testing, it never got any problems. And if there were any, I just inserted the AiR-BOOT disc and wups, the problem was gone. (by the way: that's the way I noticed that Partition Magic 3.x overwrites some sectors in the MBR). Q: Are you crazy ? So much options, no one will ever need this crap. Just for a silly MBR, guess you're idiots. A: Okay, well, perhaps there are too much options, and perhaps it's crap. We believe many users will have different options, so they are good as they are. Too much options would be, if the program is too slow or handling is too difficult, but not in AiR-BOOT. It's tiny in size, easy to setup...just like your BIOS. We have included REAL on-line help, too. Not the way in most BIOSes. We included fancy things, like color menus...look on BIOSes from 1989. They were really ugly. Colored menus are somewhat cool. But we know, you are the one with WindowsNT, which thinks it's the best OS in the world. You never tried OS/2, nor Unix/Linux. You want a GUI, but you hate those silly text-colord-windows. Guess what, who is crazy ? Q: I believe you have copied the text of your boot-menu from DocsBoot. A: You are right. DocsBoot is cool, but you have to setup using a DOS-exe. This ain't possible under Unix/Linux, nor under WinNT or OS/2. So it's not this good. Because of this reason (We used DocsBoot here before), we have done AiR-BOOT. And we can be part of proud of it. The author wanted to code a boot-partition, but this project stopped somehow (lack of registrations?). DocsBoot did not have a colored boot-menu either. Boot-Partitions are silly (imho) because they eat up one primary partition. AiR-BOOT fits into the MBR without any problems, so it's possible without such partition. Another idea would be a dynamic first-partition. This means the boot-manager has a big partition table and it copies the current boot- partition to the first-partition table. This would be possible but is hard to test and much can go wrong. Perhaps this will be included in an upcoming release ?! :) Q: Why did you force the user to have 62 sectors per track on his harddisc. I looked at your code-image and it's using not half of it. A: We did a more 'compressed' version (31 sectors required) before, but we discovered that this was stupid. A stealth-virus killed part of the configuration, so the user would have to re-setup AiR-BOOT entirely. Now we save the configuration at a different point. Most viruses should not kill the configuration. Note: The AiR-BOOT disc is able to repair AiR-BOOT code *alone*, so you won't have to re-setup AiR-BOOT. Just insert the AiR-BOOT disc, if you have problems starting your computer. It will search&repair all missing parts of AiR-BOOT. Q: By the way, your SETUP looks much as my Award BIOS SETUP. A: Well, :] nope, we modified most of its design. The menu-locations were done good, same goes for the colors, so we used them too (Most users would not like to have 2 different setups). But window design, window drawing speed and optimization are a little bit different under AiR-BOOT <g>. ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ ÄÄ ú ú ÄÄ ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½ ÓÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ½