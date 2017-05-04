Agena

2.10.0
Thursday, 4 May, 2017
http://agena.sourceforge.net/

Agena is an easy-to-learn procedural programming language suited for everyday usage.

It has been implemented as an interpreter and can be used in scientific, educational, linguistic, and many other applications.

Its syntax looks like very simplified Algol 68 with elements taken from Lua and SQL.

  • GPL

  • VIO

Installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc readline ncurses

Download

Agena (04/05/2017)
 https://sourceforge.net/projects/agena/files/Binaries/Agena%202.10.0/agena-2.10.0-eCS.wpi/download
Agena source code (04/05/2017)
 https://sourceforge.net/projects/agena/files/Sources/agena-2.10.0-src.tar.gz/download
Agena testsuite (04/05/2017)
 https://sourceforge.net/projects/agena/files/Sources/agena-2.10.0-testsuite.7z/download
Comments

Alex (Walz)

Wed, 24/06/2015 - 21:37

Hello, if I would add the readline and ncurses DLLs to my WarpIN installer, would it a yum installation of these libraries be unnecessary ? Yours, Alex

muffetta

Thu, 25/06/2015 - 11:24

Of course Alex, you can include them. It will be useful to anyone who does not use RPM/YUM!

