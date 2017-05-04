agena >> `The Power of Procedural Programming` What are the Changes ? ---------------------- 2.10.0, April 30, 2017 New features: - The `if` operator accepts an optional preceding `with` clause. It easily allows to define one or more auxiliary variables that are local to this operator only: > x := Pi; > a := with n := 2*x -> if x < 0 then n else 2*n fi; which is syntactic sugar for: > x := Pi; > scope > local n := 2*x; > a := if x < 0 then n else 2*n fi > epocs; - The `with` statement now allows to define local variables existing only in the body of a statement, e.g.: > with a, b := 1, 2 do > print(a + b) > od; which is syntactic sugar for: > scope > local a, b := 1, 2; > print(a + b) > epocs; - The new `(/ ... \)` constructor allows to define a sequence of constant numbers and/or strings the simple way: items may not be separated by commas, and strings do not need to be put in quotes as long as they satisfy the criteria for valid variable names (name starting with a hyphen or letter, including diacritics). Expressions like `sin(0)` etc. are not parsed. Example: > a := (/ 0 1 2 3 zero one two three '2and3' \): seq(0, 0, 1, 2, 3, zero, one, two, three, 2and3) - The new `empty` operator checks whether a table, set, sequence, register or string is empty. It returns the opposite of the `filled` operator. - The new `infinite` operator checks a number for +/- infinity. - The new `%%` operator returns the percentage change of two values a, b and is equal to b /% a - 100. - The new `symmod` operator works like the `irem` function but is 30 percent faster. The `irem` function has been removed but an alias has been provided for backward compatibility. - The new function `times` takes a start value and applies a function on it and its results for a given number of times. It optionally stores all its intermediate results to a given structure. It can be applied on any type. It can be used, for example, to easily compute the Golden ratio: times(<< x -> 1 + recip x >>, 1, 33) -> 1.6180339887499 - The new `math.lnfact` function computes the logarithmic factorial of its non-negative argument n, i.e. lngamma(n + 1). - The new function `math.branch` returns its argument if x is non-negative, otherwise returns 0, and vice versa. - The new `math.clamp` function returns x if a <= x <= b, a if x < a, and b if x > b. - The new function `math.flipsign` returns its first argument with its sign flipped if the second argument is negative. For example, abs(x) = flipsign(x, x). - The new function `math.fld` returns the largest integer less than or equal to the real quotient of its arguments. Likewise, the new function `math.cld` returns the smallest integer larger than or equal to the real quotient of its arguments. - The new function `math.powmod` computes x^p % m. - The new function `math.isqrt` returns the integer square root. - The new functions `math.mantissa` and `math.exponent` return the mantissa and exponent of a number, respectively. Individually, they are around 20 percent faster than `frexp`. - The new function `math.frexp` returns the signbit, the mantissa and the exponent of a number. - The new function `math.ispow2` checks whether a given integer x is a power of base 2 and returns `true` or `false`. - The new function `math.modulus` is a plain binding to the C `%` modulus operator. - The new function `math.modinv` computes the modular inverse. - The new function `math.epsilon` returns the relative spacing between |x| and its next larger number on the machines floating point system, taking into account the magnitude of its argument. It works like `math.eps` with the `true` option but is 20 percent faster. - The new function `math.issubnormal` checks whether a number is subnormal. Subnormal numbers are very close to zero, have reduced precision and lead to excessive CPU usage. - The new function `math.zerosubnormal` checks whether its argument is subnormal and in this case returns 0, otherwise returns its argument. - The new function `math.normalise` normalises a subnormal number and returns a non-zero normalised value that is close to its argument. - The new constant `math.lastcontint` denotes the largest integer i representable on the floating-point system with enough precision such that i - 1 <> i. - The new constant `math.smallestnormal` denotes the smallest positive normal number representable on your system. - The new function `math.gethighlow` retrieves the higher and the lower bytes from a number (i.e. C double). - The new function `math.fib` returns the n-th Fibonacci number. - The new function `stats.winsor` returns the winsorised mean. - The new function `stats.weights` converts weighted observations. - The new function `strings.between` returns the substring which is nested between a prefix and suffix. - The new function `strings.chop` removes the last character from a string. - The new function `strings.chomp` removes a substring from a string if it is at its end. - The new function `strings.contains` checks whether all characters in a string are part of another string. - The new function `strings.appendmissing` appends a suffix to a string if it is not already at its end. - The new function `strings.uncapitalise` turns the first character in a string to lower case. - The new function `strings.iswrapped` checks whether a string is wrapped by another one. - The new function `strings.wrap` wraps a string with another one. - The new function `strings.wrapmissing` wraps a string with another string if the latter is not wrapping the former. - The new function `strings.gseparate` splits a string into its tokens step by step. - The new function `strings.cut` splits a string into two pieces. - The new function `strings.advance` returns the rest of a string marked by a substring. - The new function `strings.isdia` checks for diacritics. - The new function `strings.charmap returns internal character maps with digits, upper and lower-case letters, diacritics, punctuations, etc. - The new function `os.getlocale` returns various information on the current locale including decimal point and thousands separators, currency, and monetary formatting suggestions. - On UNIX systems, the new functions `os.chown` and `os.chmod` work like the respective shell commands. - The new functions `os.dirname` and `os.filename` retrieve the directory and filename of a path. `os.isdir` checks for directories, `os.isfile` for regular files, `os.islink` for links. - The new `astro.hdate` function converts a Julian astronomical date to the Jewish calendar. - The new function `astro.taiutc` returns the TAI-UTC lookup table value of leap seconds for a given Julian date. - The new functions `hashes.mix64` and `hashes.mix64to32` compute 64 bit mix, and 64 bit to 32 bit mix hashes. - The new functions `hashes.damm`, `hashes.luhn` and `hashes.verhoeff` compute one-digit checksums. - The new function `hashes.fletcher` returns the position-dependent 8-bit checksum of a string according to Fletcher's algorithm. + The new function `hashes.bsd` returns the legacy BSD checksum for a string. - The new function `hashes.mix` mixes three non-negative 32-bit integers. - The new function `hashes.cksum` returns the same checksum as the UNIX cksum utility for a string. - The new function `skycrane.tolerance` returns a maximum tolerance value especially suited for comparing similar strings. Improvements: - The `::` and `:-` type checkers can now also test for multiple types. Just pass them in a set at the right-hand side, e.g. 1 :: {number, string, 'bag'} returns `true`. - If passed a string, the `filled` operator now checks whether it is non-empty and returns `true` or `false`. - `strings.dleven` has been completely rewritten and has become around 25 percent faster. - The domain of the bit-shift and bit-rotation operators (<<<, >>>, <<<<, >>>>) has been extended internally from 32 to 64 bits. Bitwise `and` (&&), `or` (||) and `xor` (^^) also now work with 64 bits instead of 32 bits. Warning: this might change the range of their return values, especially when used in user-defined hash functions. - `math.convertbase` has become faster by up to 40 percent. - `math.gcd` has become 5 percent faster. - `odd` has become ten percent faster. - `os.lsd` has been ported to C and is three times faster now. It now also accepts structures containing date and time information. - `os.date`: The new '*sdn' option computes the Julian date in the Julian calendar (whereas '*j' computes it in the Gregorian calendar). - If a single number denoting the respective Serial Date is being passed to `os.esd` and `os.usd`, the respective Gregorian date and time is returned. - `utils.checkdate` no longer issues false if the given year is less than 1900 or greater than 2099. Also rewrote the code. The function now also accepts 24:00:00 hours (midnight). - In Windows, `os.cpuload` now also returns the processor utilisation for kernel and user-mode processes, as well as the processor queue length, number of context switches and interrupts. - `heaviside` now accepts a second argument that is being returned if the first argument is zero. - If called with only one argument (equal to domain restriction to [-Pi, Pi]), `math.wrap` computes the result 33 percent faster. - The new Q and B modifiers have been added to `strings.format`, enclosing a string in single quotes or backquotes, respectively. - The new h and H modifiers to `strings.format` print a floating-point number in a hexadecimal fractional notation which the exponent to base 2 represented in decimal digits. - The new p modifier to `strings.format` multiplies the given number by 100 and displays it in fixed (f) format, followed by a percent sign. - The new n and N modifiers to `strings.format` print a floating-point number with the decimal point separator used by the operating system. - The new m modifier to `strings.format` prints a monetary amount with thousand and decimal point separators defined by the current locale. - The 'tbytes' option for terabytes has been added to `os.memstate`, `os.freemem`, and `environ.used`. - If a numeric constant is appended by the `p` character, it is converted to percent. - Improved handling of the thousand seperator with numeric contants: It can now be also used with constants prefixed by `0x` (hex), `0b` (dual), and `0o` (octal), subsequent and trailing separators are no longer allowed. - With `strings.match` and related functions, the search for vowels or consonants has become 33 percent faster. - `math.setlow` and `math.sethigh` have been precautionarily hardened but are a little bit slower now. - `hashes.collisions` now accepts a fractional factor and returns results in the following order: number of collisions, number of total slots (occupied or free), the time it took to run the procedure, and the hashing table (a bag). See also entry in `Changes / Incompatibilities`. - Improved error messages of `bags.bag`, `bags.include` and `bags.remove`. - The Windows edition of Agena has become 6 percent faster by compiling it with GCC 5.3.0. - Fixed the agnhlps.* forced complete recompilation issue, at last. Changes / Incompabilities: - '\`' The backquote now delimites strings and can no longer be used to denote short strings which have been abolished altogether. - The order of parameters of `hashes.collisions` and its return has been changed. Bug Fixes: - `os.lsd` returned a wrong result if the given date was older than March 01, 1900. This has been fixed. - The fraction of day returned by `os.esd` and `os.usd` contained round-off errors. This has been fixed. - `strings.isabbrev` and `strings.isending` did not work if the pattern (second argument) contained captures. This has been fixed. - `setbits` did not correctly check its second argument. This has been fixed. - `math.convertbase` now issues an error instead of a wrong result if the number to be converted is too large. - Most of all the `hashes` procedures crashed when passed a zero size of slots. This has been fixed. - At least with the Raspberry Pi edition, the `xml` package was missing. This has been changed by fixing the corresponding Linux makefile. - The `xbase` package did not work on Big Endian systems, e.g. the Linux PowerPC edition. This has been fixed. - The // ... \\ constructor did not recognise negative numbers. This has been fixed.