Aaphoto (Auto Adjust Photo) & WPS Program Object for Auto Adjust Photo

Aaphoto, automatic photo adjusting software for OS/2. Corrects the colors of the image and generates a new image file on the disk.

WPS Extension, creates a basic WPS program object for AAPHOTO.EXE (Auto Adjust Photo, aaphoto-0.42-os2.zip) with a selection of common (a.o. Embellish, GBM, PMView) OS/2 file associations, so Auto Adjust Photo almost can be used like the Windows-version, and the object can be used as a drop target. This installer supports required DLL file(s) installed in the same directory as AAPHOTO.EXE instead of in the LIBPATH.