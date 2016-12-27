Aaphoto (Auto Adjust Photo) & WPS Program Object for Auto Adjust Photo

Version: 
0.45
Release date: 
Tuesday, 27 December, 2016
Home: 
http://log69.com/aaphoto_en.html

Authors/Port authors:

Aaphoto, automatic photo adjusting software for OS/2. Corrects the colors of the image and generates a new image file on the disk.

WPS Extension, creates a basic WPS program object for AAPHOTO.EXE (Auto Adjust Photo, aaphoto-0.42-os2.zip) with a selection of common (a.o. Embellish, GBM, PMView) OS/2 file associations, so Auto Adjust Photo almost can be used like the Windows-version, and the object can be used as a drop target. This installer supports required DLL file(s) installed in the same directory as AAPHOTO.EXE instead of in the LIBPATH.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Unpack in destination folder (prefer in PATH).

  • libjpeg (8c-1)
  • libpng (1.2.31)
Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd libjpeg pthread

Download

Aaphoto 0.45 (27/12/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/aaphoto-0.45-os2.zip
Creates WPS program object for AAPHOTO.EXE (Auto Adjust Photo) (24/01/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/graphics/aaphoto-wps.zip
Aaphoto 0.42 (13/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/graphics/aaphoto-0.42-os2.zip
Last updated: Fri, 30/12/2016 - 18:06

